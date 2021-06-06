Successful Entrepreneur & Musical Artist Md Jahidul Islam:” Robin It” Founder and CEO

Md Jahidul Islam believed in creating a life of his dreams and worked hard for it day and night. Today he is a successful entrepreneur & musician who didn’t wish for it but even worked hard to pursue his goals.

Md Jahidul Islam (Born 03 July 1998 in Ramganj, Lakshmipur, Chittagong, Bangladesh) is a Bangladeshi Musician, Artist, Entrepreneur, Influencer, and Founder of “Robin It”

Whereas social media today has helped us get a lot of awareness regarding everything, Md Jahidul Islam understood this thing at a very young age and decided to make a career out of social media.

He was born in a middle-class family and had to work his way up to where he is right now. Achieving success took years of struggle and consistent failures. He started at the age of 22 and at first invested in a small business, which was a failure. Then he started his own social media career. Making multiple social media pages and following the famous ones, soon brought him thousand likes.

Md Jahidul Islam is the founder and CEO of “Robin It”. A full-service digital media agency Company, that partners with clients to boost their business outcomes.

Currently, Robin It is based in Bangladesh, Dhaka and works with national clients for their marketing, promotion, content, social media research among others, by using their experience and managing their pages and followers. Basically, it’s a social media managing company. In the age where social media plays such a crucial part in our lives and also serves as bread and butter for thousands of people, being an influencer is a new trend that has been set and many people are doing immensely well in the field. But some hidden gems can’t grow that fast in the platform because of its algorithm.

So, Robin It helps one’s content to boost up and to reach more and more people by cracking the algorithm of the app and working on it further. It also guides them with the kind of content they should create and post along with boosting their followers legally.