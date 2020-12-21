Omega-3: Why & how much you need it?

Omege 3 is an important constituent of food and important for our. body. Without it many side effects can be seen in the body.

Reduces inflammation: omega-3 food sources are known to help reduce inflammation in the body.

Protects against chronic diseases: Fabiana points out that surveys show that omega-3 and reduces inflammation, may help reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, cancer and arthritis.

Lowers cholesterol: helps promote the increase in HDL levels (good cholesterol) and decrease of LDL (bad cholesterol). Also can reduce triglyceride levels.

It is an ally of the brain: the omega-3 is very present in the brain and is important for cognitive improvement, especially for individuals with attention deficit, as explains the nutróloga Liliane. “It also improves memory,” he adds.

Some studies even conflicting, have shown that omega-3 may still benefit people with depression, lupus, osteoporosis, cognitive decline, skin disorders, inflammatory bowel disease, asthma, macular degeneration (part of the retina responsible for the perception of details) , menstrual cramps and children with attention deficit / hyperactivity

How to find out whether you need supplementation with omega-3

Expert explains that some symptoms of omega-3 deficiency include:

Fatigue;

Worsening of memory;

Dry skin;

Cardiovascular problems;

Depression or mood swings.

“The individual must first pass a professional nutritionist or physician nutrition specialist to assess a number of factors to start supplementation. One reason is the failure of memory, and attention deficit and inflammatory conditions”

A common question is, consume the capsules has the same benefits that consuming omega-3 in foods?

food “always comes out in the advantage, as always adds co-factors such as vitamins and minerals, which are favorable to the body,” he says. “But if handled in a reliable place where the product comes with a report proving the source of the omega, it can be consumed bringing any advantage to the individual”

On the optimal amount of consumption of omega-3, Fabiana explains that there is no established dose. “The American Heart Association (AHA) recommends for healthy adults with no history of cardiovascular disease, the consumption of fish at least twice a week. In case of supplementation, the ideal would be to consult a professional, “he says.

the recommended average is 1000 mg per day of omega-3.