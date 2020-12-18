Best Fast-food breakfast

Bdreport24.com :

Take a pass on McDonald’s Big Breakfast with Hot Cakes. It has full of protine and weigh you down with 1,090 calories, 56 g fat, and 19 g saturated fat. The biscuit is loaded with saturated fat, topping even the sausage patty or eggs. The sodium hits 2,150 mg, nearly the daily limit.

The Egg is a better choice under the golden arches at 300 calories, 12 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, and 2 g fiber. It gives you protein and a meaty taste with very little fat.

The better breakfast is Burger King stacks two sausage patties, double cheese, and fried eggs on a giant buttery croissant bun. This high-calorie, high-fat sandwich contains almost a day’s worth of total fat, saturated fat, and cholesterol.

The Cranberry Orange Scone is one of several high-fat, sugary treats at Starbucks that probably won’t keep you full until lunch, despite a hefty calorie count. This one contains 490 calories, 18 g fat, 2 g fiber, and 8 g protein. Note that the saturated fat — 9 grams — is 45% of the daily limit.

breakfastThe Egg and Cheese Croissan’wich offers fast-food taste at a nutritional cost. It has 320 calories, 16 g fat, and 7 g of saturated fat. The sodium content may be a tough fit for restricted diets at 690 mg. 11 grams of protein will help keep you feeling full until lunch.

The Breakfast Jack has better nutrition numbers than many breakfast choices with 283 calories, 11 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, and 16 g of protein to fuel your day. The Breakfast Jack is simply a hamburger bun with fried egg, ham, and American cheese.

In every breakfast you take Steer clear of the Steak & Egg Burrito with Fire Roasted Salsa. It contains a whopping 821 calories, 50 g fat, and 15 g saturated fat, along with 1,544 mg of sodium. The burrito does provide 38 grams of protein, if you don’t mind eating 50 grams of fat along with it.