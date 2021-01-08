Lychee-A wonder fruit

Bdreport24.com :

The wonderful benefits and properties of Lychee fruit, it belongs to the Sapindaceae family. They are fruit trees, whose fruit is known as lychees or uruvaias. It is found mainly in China, India, Madagascar, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, southern and central Taiwan, northern Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, South Africa and Mexico and also present in Brazil.

Of Chinese origin, the fruit lychee (litchi chinensis Sonn) is slightly smaller than a plum and has a thick, reddish bark, which should be taken at mealtimes. Its harvest begins in October and November and lasts until the end of the first month of the year. The fruit is relatively new in Brazil entering with force in the country for about four or five years, in regions such as São Paulo and Minas Gerais.

This contributed to the price of lychee lowered. Rather, it was found only as imported product. It is a sweet and tasty fruit, appreciated in Brazilian cuisine, especially in juices, desserts and caipirinha. The lychee is rich in nutrients and a great functional food.

Shortly caloric (66 kcal per 100g fruit), does not contain fats rich in fibers and water which aids in weight loss. Despite being rich in carbohydrates (16,5g per 100g of fruit), the lychee has a low glycemic load. Ie, it has low ability to make the body release insulin, a hormone that when produced in excess favors the increase of abdominal fat.

It is also rich in vitamin C (100 g of lychee has 50 mg of vitamin) which aids in immunity and is anti-inflammatory. Vitamin C also helps control cholesterol levels in the blood and is good for the skin. Potassium is also a mineral present in this fruit, helping maintain blood pressure and fluid retention under control. And we can also mention the presence of vitamin B complex in its composition, making the lychee one “activator” metabolism. By having a great amount of liquids in their composition, lychee contributes to proper hydration of the body.

Some scientific studies have pointed out that the consumption of white pulp of the lychee – rich in flavonoids – can prevent growth of cancer cells. The pericarp (rind) of lychee contains significant amounts of phenolic compounds, anthocyanins which are the main polyphenols and indicating it as a powerful “scanner” of free radicals and having a strong antioxidant activity. Anthocyanins play an important pharmacological function against various diseases such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, inflammation and allergies.

The recommended daily allowance is up to a cup of tea

Lychee is a sweet and delicious fruit with heart shape that originates in China, lychees are low in calories and contain no saturated fats. They are also rich in minerals such as potassium and copper. The word “lychee” in the Chinese language means “one who gives the pleasures of life.” Rich in complex vitamins B.

Lychee is a good source of vitamin B2 and B6, which helps the body to produce energy, since convert carbohydrates into glucose which is necessary for energy, vitamin B is also essential for the healthy nervous system and production of some hormones benefits the lychee for digestion. Lychee is important for proper digestion, it contains vitamins B complex that is important for decomposing fats, proteins and carbohydrates and production of hydrochloric acid.

Some benefits of lychee:

Benefits of Lychee for skin and hair

Litchi contain vitamin B which is important for cell reproduction and our body needs vitamin B for the renewal of the skin, hair and nails of steady growth. Also contain polyphenols that protect the skin from damaging ultraviolet rays.

Antioxidant

Lychee is rich source of vitamin C, which are powerful antioxidants that fight free radicals that damage cells and cause diseases like cancer. Vitamin C also boosts the immune system, combat chronic diseases and prevent colds and flu!

Lower blood pressure

Lychees are rich in potassium. Potassium is important for our body, keeps the fluid in the body that regulates blood pressure, helps the transmission of nerve impulses and prevents muscle cramps.