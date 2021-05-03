Meet Fuyad Hasan Bhoyan The Youngest Musician And Entrepreneur In Bangladesh

Fuyad Hasan Bhoyan is a Bangladeshi musician, digital marketer and blogger. He was born in 25 Jan 2000 in Dhaka division. Fuyad had a lot of interest in music since his childhood. At the age of 15 he got the support of his family and joined a music band.

After gaining knowledge about music from there, Fuyad started a music band in his own name. Currently, Fuyad is available on YouTube, Amazon, Apple Music, Spotify and various music platforms. Through which he has gained a lot of popularity.

And now Fuyad Hasan Bhoyan is now a successful musician from Bangladesh.

Career Life

Fuyad Hasan Bhoyan has many credentials as a music composer, blogger, website designer and Entrepreneur, lyricist and essayist. But he feels more comfortable in his career as a music composer. His composers “freestyle beatbox” and “robotic beatbox” received special praise from the audience. That music is at the top of the list of favorites of many viewers in other countries including Bangladesh.

Childhood

He had a lot of interest in learning something new since childhood. And Fuyad was very talented. At just 15 years old, he joined Digital Marketing. He then formed a Music Band with his friends. And everyone gradually moved away from the group. Later, he started writing and singing again on his own. And today he is a great musician in Bangladesh.

Early life

Fuyad Hasan Bhoyan was a student at Lalbagh Model School and College. From childhood, he wanted to do something different. He started working in music when he was only 15 years old. Since then he started to working as a child musical artist. He has been brought up in the midst of songs and music since childhood.

BIOGRAPHY

Quick Information Name Fuyad Hasan Bhoyan Date of Birth 25 Jan 2000 Nickname Fuyad Birthplace Dhanmondi Religion Islam Occupation Musician | Digital Marketer Body Measurement Height 5 feet 9 inches Weight 56 kg Eye Color Black Shoe Size 8 US Marital Status Single Wife N/A Marriage Dater N/A Childrenr N/A Girlfriend/Affairs N/A Career Profile Music Local HipHop,Freestyle Beatbox,Robotic Beatbox,Classic Beatbox Television Debut Not Yet Net Worth $0.2 Million Home Town & Current City Hometown Dhaka,Bangladesh Lives In Dhanmondi,Dhaka

Fuyad Hasan Bhoyan a Bangladeshi musical artist, Entrepreneur, Digital Marketer, Influencer & internet personality Who is Mostly known as a digital marketer rather than Musician. He born 2000 in Dhaka.

His classmates recall that his thinking style was different than many other individuals in the class. He never hesitated in experimenting. At a very young age he opened his company “Fuyad It” with a vision of becoming one of the greatest in the Digital Marketing Industry.

He brought up Dhanmondi and finished tutoring here. At the age of 15 he started his digital marketing & Musician career.

He is a graduate student at Ideal Collage Dhanmondi.