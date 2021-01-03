Coconut-Benefits in every part !

Bdreport24.com:

Why drink coconut water?

Coconut water is the moisturizing sweet liquid found inside the fresh coconut, which can not be confused with coconut oil. In addition to naturally occurring sugars, the coconut water has a set consisting of vitamins and minerals, making it a healthy drink. Coconut water is rich in potassium, chloride, calcium and magnesium, and has a small amount of sodium, sugar and protein, and fat free. While the mineral content remains virtually constant, the sugar and protein levels increase as the fruit matures.

The taste of coconut water varies depending on the maturity of the coconut. Green water (immature coconut) is considered as the best in taste and quality. The water of the mature coconut is not as tasty as the coconut.

Coconut water contains a variety of nutrients and minerals that come directly from the sea. The coconut grow abundantly in most tropics. Even small remote islands in the world have coconuts, since coconuts that floated in the sea reached these islands. Often, the coconut water is the only available drinking liquid, receiving for that reason the nickname “water of life”, since there have been numerous reports of castaways who survived by drinking water from the coconut.

Benefits of coconut oil in treating skin

Coconut oil is proven beneficial for dry and damaged skin, or to leave the skin more healthy, or to assist in healing. It is also an excellent natural remedy for burns, cuts, bruises and even for the recovery (healing) of broken bones. Coconut oil is a protective barrier to keep moisture and penetrate the deeper layers of the skin to help maintain strong and flexible connective tissues. Coconut oil is easily absorbed into the skin, helping to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It also helps in exfoliating the outer layer of dead skin cells, making the skin smoother.

Benefits of coconut oil for weight loss

Studies related to the benefits of coconut oil for heart health are not yet conclusive. During the 1980s the American Heart Association (American Heart Association) stated that the saturated coconut oil was rich in fat harmful for cardiovascular health. Other published studies subsequently said fat coconut oil is different from other saturated fats, since it is composed of medium chain fatty acids, or vegetable oils such as coconut, avocado, peanut and other vegetable sources that are considered much healthier than other saturated fats of vegetable origin.

The virgin oil made from fresh coconuts are the best cosmetic options and dietary supplements. Coconut oil added to diets increases energy, balances hormones and stimulates the thyroid gland. Similarly, coconut oil increases metabolic activity, helping to release energy and promote weight loss. Coconut oil can be used for frying foods.

Benefits of Coconut Milk

Coconut milk is a common ingredient in cooking Caribbean countries, Thailand, Sri Lanka and southern India. Coconut milk is rich in essential vitamins and minerals. It is also a rich source of vitamin A and E, potassium and calcium. It can be a substitute for lactose-free milk, and can be used in baking and easily used in the preparation of cereals, spices, soups and sweets. In addition, coconut milk is good for the health of the skin and hair. It is widely used as a base in many cosmetic and natural products such as hair oils and hydrating skin.

Coconut is rich in antioxidants, which help the body fight free radicals, slow the effects of aging, reduce sagging skin, improve poor vision and low bone density.

It also has lauric acid, a substance that gives the coconut milk properties against fungi, viruses and bacteria. It’s great to fight infections and aid in digestion. Despite the fact that coconut milk contains saturated fats, it also helps in weight loss. The fat coconut milk is made up of medium chain fatty acids.