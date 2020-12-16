Bdreport24.com :

This is an update about World’s Best Natural & Organic Products in Asia. Research and consulting company Organic Monitor predicted natural or organic cosmetic product sales will exceed US$1 billion by 2017 in the economically prosperous Asian market, reflecting the booming of the natural and organic cosmetics industry in Asia.

Rising consumer awareness of natural and organic products is fueling product sales across the region. Apart from beauty products, natural and organic food, health and living products are also in high demand in Asia, for instance, the organic food market in China has tripled since 2007 and the current estimation for the market value of organic imports are around US$20 million.

NOPA — Perfect Marketplace for Natural Products

Aiming at facilitating those who are eager to grasp the business opportunity, Natural & Organic Products Asia (NOPA) — the unique trade expo in Asia for the natural & organic market — launched in Hong Kong in 2014 to provide a perfect platform for buyers to hear latest industry trends and source quality products from around the world.

“The Expo shows the diverse range of natural and organic products available and which countries are actually supplying each product. Besides minerals, supplements and herbs, we saw a couple of very interesting new products that we had never heard of before,” said Mr. Edmund Mac Hugh, Director Operations Asia, Mico Group Ltd, Hong Kong.

Taking place next week (August 26-28), the 2nd edition of Natural & Organic Products Asia will welcome over 8,000 trade visitors and showcase the best of Asia’s natural and organic food, cosmetics products and other related services from over 250 exhibitors. Thousands of brands from over 25 countries will be present at the three-day exhibition, covering all things natural and organic.

NOPA occupies a unique and unrivaled place not only in Hong Kong, but also across Asia for sourcing quality natural & organic, Fairtrade, sustainable, ethical, and eco-friendly foods.

New Product Showcase and Natural & Organic Products Asia Awards

The New Product Showcase highlights cutting edge products available at NOPA 2015 and ensures buyers can view hundreds of innovative products all in one place. Visitors can vote for their favorite products across several categories in the on-site Product Showcase. Products with the most votes will be announced as the winner of their category at the Natural & Organic Products Asia Award Ceremony on 27th August. The awards bring together industry professionals to recognise and celebrate the standout brands and products of the year.

Meet Professionals, Hear Industry News

Natural & Organic Products Asia brings buyers the very latest trending topics, industry updates and information; with FREE to attend seminars that will enhance your business opportunities — the Natural Food Kitchen, Natural Beauty & Spa Theatre and the Natural Business Forum. Each of these educational seminars and demonstrations are filled with thrilling industry insights and ideas from the Asia’s most authoritative and leading experts. Interesting topics include:

How to Build Consumer Confidence in an Unregulated Market in Hong Kong?

Export and imports from/to the EU

Products that are Most Urgently Needed in Organic Market in Sweden and Scandinavia

Fair Trade Trend and Demand: How Sustainability Bring Competitiveness to your Business

Entering Hong Kong and mainland China: An Insider’s Sharing

Opportunities for Organic Cosmetic due to Cross Border E-Commerce

Revolutionary Technology — Repairing Cells with Picometre Biomolecules

Green Juice for Optimum Health — the Story Behind Smoothies and Fresh Enzyme Rich Juices

For detailed seminar topics, speaker profiles and schedules, please visit the expo website: www.naturalproducts.com.hk.

International Pavilions Showcase Quality Products from Worldwide

The expanded International Pavilions in the Expo will be a highlight to the regional buyers. Highly anticipated countries including USA, Taiwan, Thailand, Japan and Russia will showcase plenty of new to Asia products including:

Natural Food: herbs, spices, succulent vegetables, all-natural cookies, honey, coconut mayonnaise, coconut sugar, grain powder, organic rice, rice noodles, rick snacks and crackers, barley, olive pouch, dairy products, shiso candy

Natural Beauty & Spa: formula collagen, collagen peptide, facial masks, lotions and essences, spa massage suit, shower gel, body oil, facial serum, coconut body scrub, handmade cosmetics

Natural Health: nutritional supplements, vitamin and mineral supplements, lactic acid powder, enzyme drinks, super food,

Natural Living: household cleaning products, organic baby and mother personal care products, clothes, stabilized flowers

Be at Ease to Find What You Need

Maximising the value of buyers’ visit to NOPA, free business matching service will return with more professional advice, arrangement and meeting venue to help buyers identify the exhibitors who could cater their needs.

At the same time, Soil Association, the UK’s leading organic certification body, hosts the first trade promotion pavilion to introduce to buyers and distributors in Asia some interesting new products including dairy products and superfoods. More details about the business matching and Soil Association’s pavilion are on the expo website: www.naturalproducts.com.hk.

Natural & Organic Products Asia is the sister event of Natural & Organic Products Europe and Natural Products Scandinavia. As Europe’s leading nature business event, Natural & Organic Products Europe welcomed over 9,200 trade visitors to its 19th show in London in April 2015, with over 600 exhibitors.

Online registration is now open for Natural & Organic Products Asia. Please visit www.naturalproducts.com.hk to register for an admission badge.