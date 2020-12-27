Bdreport24.com :

MissMe Cosmetics & Toiletries Limited Launches World famous Japanese Brand Cow Beauty Soap in Bangladesh. MissMe Cosmetics & Toiletries Limited has launched the world famous Japanese Cow brand beauty soap in the Bangladeshi market. The Soap Brand was launched in a press conference in Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka in the presence of media and officials from MissMe Cosmetics & Toiletries Limited and Cow Brand Soap Company Limited.

Cow Beauty Soap is a world famous beauty soap brand which is manufactured in Japan. The Company was established in 1909 and it has been producing the soap ever since. Japanese “Cow Beauty Soap”is a No1 best selling soap with 106 years rich history. Cow beauty soap takes the purest, highest-grade ingredients and combines them with saponification technology that truly delivers results. The company also produces various other beauty products including beauty soaps, liquid body washes, liquid hand soaps, face washes, makeup removers, shampoos, conditioners, hair treatments, bath agents, and shaving cream.

In the launching ceremony, Teiji Miyazaki, President; Yoshiyuki Miyazaki, Director; Shingo Ninagawa, Manager; of Cow Brand Soap Kyoshinsha Co Ltd and Moinul Tahmid, Chairman; Abdus Salek, COO and Md. Mobinul Islam Sumon, Director of MissMe Cosmetics & Toiletries Limited were present in the launching ceremony. Mr Moinul Tahmid said, “It is a great moment for us to be able to join hands with the world famous brand of Cow brand beauty soap. We will continue our journey to bring better quality and medically approved beauty and healthcare products to the Bangladeshi Market. We will soon bring other products of the Cow Brand Product line in Bangladesh.”

MissMe is the sole importer and distributor of Cow brand beauty soap in Bangladesh. The company specializes in marketing, selling and distribution of all types of cosmetics, toiletries products especially from Japan, South Korea. The company has a unique portfolio of healthy, effective skin care & wellness beauty products designed to improve the skin and enhance holistic health. MissMe expects to bring other beauty products from around the world for the Bangladeshi customers.

About MissMe:

About Cow Brand Soap Co Ltd.

Cow Brand Soap Company Limited is a world famous Japanese beauty soap maker which started its journey in 1909. Cow Beauty Soap is an old, popular, and ubiquitous brand of soap in Japan. Cow Brand was founded in 1909 in Kyoshinsha, Japan, and has been making soap continually since, persevering even when their factory was destroyed during World War II. The company strives to advance steadily together with society and employees with a big vision and lofty aspirations. It aims to contribute to society based on quality-first principle so as to live up to consumer needs and to be trusted by distribution industry. It provides superior products for beauty, cleanliness and health based on the spirit of reconciliation with a deep emotional attachment to its’ products.