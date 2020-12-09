Thai Black Hair Shampoo hits market

Bdreport24.com :

Thai Black ShampooA leading hair colour shampoo brand of Thailand has hit the Bangladesh market. Importer and marketing company Global Sourcing Pte Limited has launched countrywide sale of the product, Thai Black Hair Shampoo, at a function at its corporate on Sunday (Jan 18).

The function was told that Thai Black Hair Shampoo can be used conveniently and it blackens grey or white hair only in 7-10 minutes.

The shampoo is made of herbal ingredients and free from harmful lead and ammonia. The unisex product strengthens and nourishes hair and does not cause any allergic itchy reaction.

Members of the company board of directors, distributors and officials were present at the function. Speaking on the occasion, company director Shihabur Rahman said: “Thai Black Hair Shampoo will change the hair colouring experience of the users.”

He said: “Now people won’t need to go to salons or undergo troubles to blacken grey hair; anyone can colour hair conveniently at home only in seven minutes.”