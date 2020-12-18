Staying In Shape Through The Holidays

Bdreport24.com :

It’s that time of the year – a time of joy, great company, great food, and extra pounds. Indulging in the holiday spirit is great, but you still want to remain healthy and fit long after they end. And although it is hard, with temptation lurking around every room, you want to control yourself, and be smart about it. Don’t forget all the hard work you put into your fitness during the year, and let go completely. Ease up on your routine, be mindful and creative, and you will surely stay in shape throughout the holidays.

Be Creative About Exercise

Be creative when it comes to exercise. Your usual trip to the gym is probably not an option, but there are still ways you can stay active. Use your family members to get some exercise. Go for family walks and hikes, or take up a family sport. An hour of sports will burn off that extra fat, and spark some fun and healthy competition you will enjoy.

Make a Plan

Make a plan of attack, and stick to it. With all that holiday cheer and commotion, you might lose track of time. Shift your daily exercise routine to mornings, and try to make them more intense to increase metabolism. This will allow you to have more time to spend with family, and one less thing to worry about during the day.

Never Skip a Meal

The thing you don’t want to do is skip a meal. Skipping a meal will leave you hungry, and bring unbalance to your routine. You will also want to compensate on the overlooked meal by eating more than usual. Never skip breakfast, making sure you fill up for the long day ahead. And if you have a dinner party planned, with all that great food that comes along with it, go for a lighter lunch to balance out calories.

Supplement Your Diet

With all that high-calorie food lying around you might forget your daily required intake of vitamins and minerals. Remember to balance out your diet even during the holiday season. And if there is just no room on your plate, concentrated nutritional and herbal supplements, like the ones from Herbs of Gold, provide a great cheat to stay healthy.

Stay Moderate

Balance your overall food and alcohol consumption. Although, the holidays are just once a year, you definitely don’t want to chow down everything on the table. The same goes with alcohol. A cocktail with friends and family is great here and there, but excess just contributes to a bigger belly.

Stay Hydrated

Remember to drink plenty of water. Your body may play a trick on you, and make you think you are hungry, while in fact what it really craves is a glass of H2O. So, you trick your body instead. A couple of glasses of water before each meal will make you feel full, and you will drastically cut down on the amount of food you can eat. And with all those sweet and salty snacks, you definitely want to stay hydrated.

In the end, it is important to note that you control your fitness during the holidays. It’s fine to ease up, and indulge yourself, just don’t let go entirely. Be smart about your diet and exercise, and you will remain healthy, and in shape during the festive season.