Running : Preventing Overuse Injuries

How can overuse injury be prevented?

You can decrease your risk of injury by following these recommendations:

Do not increase running mileage by more than 10% each week.

Do not run more than 45 miles each week. There is little evidence that running more than 45 miles per week improves your performance, but there is much evidence to suggest that running more than 45 miles per week increases your risk for an overuse injury.

Do not run on slanted or uneven surfaces. The best running surface is soft, flat terrain.

Do not run through pain. Pain is a sign that should not be ignored because it indicates that something is wrong.

If you feel pain when you run, place ice on the area and rest for 2 or 3 days. If the pain continues for 1 week, see your doctor.

After days of heavy training or running days with easy days or workouts.

Change your running shoes every 500 miles. After this distance shoes lose their ability to absorb the shock of running.

And what about orthotics to reduce the chance of injury?

Orthotics are inserted into shoes to correct bad alignment between the foot and calf. You will probably need orthotics if the inside of your foot turns in, this problem is called pronation. If you have bad alignment but no pain with running and you do not suffer from repeated injuries, you probably do not need orthotics. Many world-class athletes with bad alignment do not wear orthotics. Your doctor may suggest orthotics if you have bad alignment and become injured and not relieved by other measures such as rest, ice application and cross training.

What exercises help prevent or treat injuries?

Before and after a run, perform specific stretching exercises. Look at the pictures below that show stretching exercises. These exercises may also be part of his recovery from injury. Do not bounce with each exercise. Stretch until you feel tension but not pain.

If you do develop an injury, your doctor may suggest a particular type of stretching exercises. Every day you should do 3 sets of each exercise with 10 repetitions in each set. For the exercises that involve straight leg lifts you will want to add ankle weights as the exercises become easier to do. These exercises can also be done as part of your overall exercise program.

Stretching exercises

Stretching the hamstrings

Sit with your injured leg straight and your other leg bent. With your back straight and your head up, slowly lean forward at the waist. You should feel the stretch along the underside of your thigh. Hold the stretch for 10-15 seconds. Repeat the stretch 6 to 8 times. This stretching exercise may be helpful for patellofemoral syndrome (pain under and around the kneecap), patellar tendinitis (inflammation of the tendon that connects the kneecap and tibia) and relaxation of the hamstrings (overstretching or tearing the muscles of the back of the thigh).

Iliotibial band

Sit with your bent and crossed over your straightened opposite leg injured leg. Turn counterclockwise waist of his injured leg and slowly pull the injured leg across your chest. You should feel the stretch along the side of your hip. Hold the stretch for 10-15 seconds. Repeat the stretch 6 to 8 times. This stretching exercise may be helpful for iliotibial band syndrome (abnormal sensitivity to touch the knee by irritation of the iliotibial band of the thigh) and adductor strain.

Groin Stretch

Sit with your feet together, your back straight, head up and your elbows on the inside of the knees. Then slowly push down with your elbows on the inside of the knees. You should feel the stretch along the inside of her thighs. Hold the stretch for 10-15 seconds. Repeat the stretch 6 to 8 times. This stretching exercise may be helpful for adductor strain (overstretching of the groin muscles).

Stretching the quadriceps

Stand straight with your injured leg bent. Grasp the foot of your injured leg with your hand and slowly pull your heel toward your buttocks. You should feel the stretch in the front of your thigh. Hold the stretch for 10-15 seconds. Repeat the stretch 6 to 8 times. This stretching exercise may be helpful for patellofemoral syndrome, for iliotibial band syndrome and patellar tendinitis.

Calf Stretch

Stand with your hands against the wall and your injured leg behind your other leg. With your injured leg straight, your heel flat on the floor and your foot pointed straight, lean forward slowly bending the other leg. You should feel the stretch in the middle of your calf. Hold the stretch for 10-15 seconds. Repeat the stretch 6 to 8 times. This stretching exercise may be helpful for Achilles tendinitis (inflammation of the Achilles tendon, the large tendon at the back of the ankle), plantar fasciitis (heel pain) and calcaneal apophysitis (inflammation where the tendon Achilles attaches to the heel, usually in children).

Stretching of the plantar fascia

Stand straight with your hands against the wall and slightly behind your other leg injured leg. Keeping your heels flat on the floor, slowly bend both knees. You should feel the stretch in your lower leg. Hold the stretch for 10-15 seconds. Repeat the stretch 6 to 8 times. This stretching exercise may be helpful for plantar fasciitis, Achilles tendinitis and calcaneal apophysitis.

Strengthening exercises

Rising straight leg

Lie down with your upper body supported on his elbow. Tighten the top of the thigh muscle in his injured leg Lift your leg count of 4, hold for a count of 2 and then lower count of 4. Relax your thigh muscles. Then tighten the thigh and repeat. Do 3 sets of 10 repetitions each. Once your leg gains strength, do the exercise with weights on your ankle. This strengthening exercise may be particularly helpful for patellofemoral syndrome or patellar tendinitis.

Rising straight leg

Lie on your unaffected side, tighten the thigh muscle of your injured leg off the floor and then slowly lift the leg. Hold the leg and 2 count, and lower it for a count of 4. Relax the muscles. Then tighten the thigh and repeat. Do 3 sets of 10 repetitions each day. Once your leg gains strength, do the exercise with weights on your ankle. This strengthening exercise may be helpful for iliotibial band syndrome.

Rising straight leg

Lie on your affected side with the unaffected leg crossed over the knee of your injured leg. Tighten your thigh muscles and raise the injured leg about 6 inches (15 cm.) To 8 inches (20 cm.). Hold for 2 seconds, then slowly lower your leg. Relax your muscles. Then tighten the thigh and repeat. Do 3 sets of 10 repetitions each day. Once your leg gains strength, do the exercise with weights on your ankle. This strengthening exercise may be helpful for adductor strain.

Slip standing against the wall

Stand with your back against the wall and foot wall separated between 6 inches (15 cm.) And 8 inches (20 cm.) Slowly lower your back and hips to a third of the distance between the wall and floor. Hold for 10 seconds until you feel the top of your thigh muscles are becoming tired. Straighten and repeat. Do 10 repetitions each day. This strengthening exercise may be helpful for patellofemoral syndrome or patellar tendinitis.

Rising straight leg

Lie on your stomach. Tighten your thigh muscles and slowly raise your injured leg off the floor for a count of 4. Hold the leg up for a count of 2 and then lower count of 4. Relax your thigh muscles. Tighten the thigh and repeat. Do 3 sets of 10 repetitions each day. Once your leg gains strength, do the exercise with weights on your ankle. This strengthening exercise may be helpful for the relaxation of the hamstrings.

Lateral raises

Stand with your injured leg on a stair or platform that is 4 inches (10 cm.) To 6 inches (15 cm.) High. Slowly lower the other leg, striking the heel on the floor. Straighten the knee of the injured leg allowing the foot of the other leg is lifted from the floor. Repeat. Do 3 sets of 10 repetitions each day. This strengthening exercise may be helpful for patellofemoral syndrome and patellar tendinitis.