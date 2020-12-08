New hair dye brand hits market with 17 colour sheds

Bdreport24.com :

How to color hair A new hair dye brand has hit Bangladesh market with 17 colour sheds marking Pahela Baishakh, the Bengali New Year.

Importer and marketing company Global Sourcing Pte Limited (GSPL) launched countrywide sale of the Hong Kong-made product, ‘365 Hair Colour’, at a function at its corporate office at Dhaka’s Paltan on Sunday (Apr 5).

Importers said the hair dye is available in brown, burgundy red, green, bright brown, golden yellow, red brown, rose purple, plum red, purplish red, chestnut brown, golden red, dark blue, date red, Diana gold, golden blonde, copper brown and black sheds.

The colours are made of herbal ingredients and free from harmful lead and ammonia. Anyone can use the colours at home following the instructions available in the packets.

Members of the GSPL board of directors, officials and distributors were present at the product launching ceremony.

Company Director Shihabur Rahman said at the event hair colour fashion has not yet found a strong footing in Bangladesh though it is popular globally.

He said: “Colouring hair in Bangladesh is still an expensive fashion. That’s why many can’t afford it. 365 Hair Colour will indulge their desire to have colourful hair at affordable costs.”

The hair colour is available in convenient small packs, which cost less than taka 100.