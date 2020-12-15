Kids related 10 tips for parents

Bdreport24.com :

your kids eat right and maintain a healthy weight. It’s no surprise that parents might need some help understanding what it means to eat healthy. The good news is that you don’t need a degree in nutrition to raise healthy kids.

Kids need to have some say in the matter. Schedule regular meal and snack times. From the selections you offer, let them choose what to eat and how much of it they want. This may seem like a little too much freedom. But if you follow step 1, your kids will be choosing only from the foods you buy and serve.

We believe that these tips will help you to build your kids with a healthy way. Usually parents control the supply lines. You decide which foods to buy and when to serve them. The kids won’t go hungry. They will eat what is available in the cupboard and fridge at home. If their favorite snack is not all that nutritious, you can still buy it once in a while so they do not feel deprived.

Doctors sometimes say that, food is not love! Find better ways to say ‘I love you’. When foods are used to reward kids and show affection, they may start using food to cope with stress or other emotions. Offer hugs, praise, and attention instead of food treats.

We know that water and milk are the best drinks for kids. Soda and other sweetened drinks add extra calories and get in the way of good nutrition. Juice is fine when it’s 100%, but kids don’t need much of it — 4 to 6 ounces a day is enough for preschoolers.

Don’t force a child to eat, but offer a few bites. With older kids, ask them to try one bite. Food preferences are developed early in life, so offer a variety. Likes and dislikes begin forming even when kids are babies. You may need to serve a new food on several different occasions for a child to accept it.

Lots of parents grew up under the clean-plate rule, but that approach doesn’t help kids listen to their own bodies when they feel full. When kids notice and respond to feelings of fullness, they’re less likely to overeat.

Be a role model and eat healthy yourself. When trying to teach good eating habits, try to set the best example possible. Choose nutritious snacks, eat at the table, and don’t skip meals.

According to doctor, occasional sweets are not bad, but do not turn dessert into the main reason for eating dinner. When dessert is the prize for eating dinner, kids naturally place more value on the cupcake than the broccoli. Try to stay neutral about foods about your kids eating.

When eating out, let your kids try new foods and they might surprise you with their willingness to experiment. This not true that kids only want to eat hot dogs, burgers, pizza and macaroni and cheese. You can start by letting them try a little of whatever you ordered or ordering an appetizer for them to try.

Research has shown that kids who cut down on TV watching also reduced their percentage of body fat. When TV and computer time are limited, they will find more active things to do. They will play with loosing calorie and limiting ‘screen time’ means you will have more time to be active together.