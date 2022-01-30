Success Story Of Young Journalist Shamim Raza

In the age of online media in Bangladesh, young journalist Shamim Reza has set a unique example by doing news editing journalism. In addition to journalism, he has achieved great success as a freelancer and young entrepreneur.

The path behind his success was not very easy. He has come a long way and reached the pinnacle of success. He had to work hard to see success.

Journalist Shamim Reza was born on August 8, 1991 in an aristocratic middle class family in Dakatia village of Kotwali Thana in Jashore District. Shamim Reza is the youngest of the parents’ two sons.

Shamim Reza started his career as a journalist in 2006 from Crime News International (CNI News). After working as the sub-editor of one of the national dailies of Bangladesh, Sorejomin Barta, in 2012, he has been working for another well-known national online news portal Zoom Bangla News Since 2014.

Since being the Sub-Editor of the Daily Sorejomin Barta, he has designed more than 50 news portals and official websites, including some of the country’s most popular online magazines, and has been a regular contributor to these online portals.

Early in his career, he did not receive any support from his family. His own talent and honesty have helped him to succeed. He is grateful to God for that.

After passing elementary school he thought; Middle class people have no dreams, they just want to live longer. At that time online platform was not very popular in rural areas of Bangladesh. As a result of his extensive work, in a very short period of time, he has established himself as a young entrepreneur by doing graphic design and web design freelancing. Currently, he is quite successful on most of the online platforms including news writing, news editing, freelancing, web design, graphics design.

Shamim Reza, a young successful journalist and web developer, dreams of helping poor, talented boys and girls fulfill their dreams in the future. There will be at least one freelancer in every house in Bangladesh. The unemployed will no longer be cursed; Everyone will stand on their own two feet.

Journalist Shamim Reza said that no one can achieve success without his own efforts. At first no one believed that you could make money online. Although I was a student and worked online as well as studying, I am now able to fulfill my dream by working online. I think young entrepreneurs will develop talent by working online. This will be of great benefit to oneself as well as the country.

He thinks that if you work hard in life, success will come. Journalist Shamim Reza asked for prayers from everyone and said, “Pray so that I can be by the side of people all my life.” He dreams of doing something bigger in the future.