How to get rid of Pimples? Get 5 Killer Tips!

Bdreport24.com Desk :

Hope you all are enjoying your life. Today I am going to talk with you about an annoying thing. I believe, you all have a little bit of experience about this disgusting stuff. Yes this is called Pimples or Acne! Pimples-problem of our skin is always very annoying. Pimples grows when oil-gland of our skin is infected by bacteria. As a result it damages the brightness and beauty of our skin.

Who doesn’t like a healthy, beautiful and clean skin? So there several homemade solutions to protect our skin from Pimples. I know, you always ask yourself a very common question: ‘how to get rid of Pimples?’ I am helping you about this matter and now you will get 5 Killer Tips! I will share five very easy, common and extra-ordinary tips with you. These are as follows:

1. Mustard seed is very effective for pimples and other problems of our skin. Salylike acide contained in that seed reduce infection of bacteria. So you have to make a mixture with one fourth table spoons mustard seeds and honey. You need keep that mixture on your face at least for 15 minutes and after 15 minutes rub out it with soft cotton napkin.

2. Tomato can reduce any kind of infection of your skin. You can apply pieces of tomato or tomato juice on your skin, after sometimes rinse it with fresh water.

3. Apply juice of garlic on pimples: you can put it for long time if needed. Wash it with water.

4. Put white part of egg on pimples. Keep it for 20 minutes and rinse it with water.

5. Before going to sleep you can moisten a cotton ball, and put it up on your pimples, you will see your pimples are dramatically reduced.

I strongly believe these five awesome tips will help you to get rid of Pimples. After applying these tips in your day to day lives, you will certainly get benefits from Pimples or acne. If you like this small but helpful article then please share it with your friends and family members. And of course don’t forget to comment below!