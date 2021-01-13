How To Cover Up Every Type of Acne

Bdreport24.com :

You’ve been doing everything right with your skincare routine. Cleansing, toning, moisturizing, treating…and yet, the worst uninvited guest still comes out of nowhere: a breakout. While you’re not going to see anyone IRL soon, your calendar is still packed with virtual get-togethers where your new friend will be on display. And, as helpful as it may be to set up a teledermatology appointment, your doc can’t reach through FaceTime to give you an emergency cortisone shot to kill the zit. Here’s where makeup comes in.

While concealers and foundation can’t fix acne, they sure can help your confidence when a cyst makes an untimely appearance. If you’re looking to minimize the your breakouts, look no further than these expert tips from makeup artist Allan Aponte on how to cover up every kind of pimple in the book.

What it looks like:

Darkened, clogged pores. It may make the surface of your skin look like the outside of a strawberry.

How to cover it up:

Prep skin by applying a primer with smoothing ingredients, like cetyl ethylhexanoate (a skin conditioner that removes appearance of dry patches/flakes). Aponte’s pick is the Surratt Perfectioniste Primer. “It’s a light, water-based primer and gives a flawless finish,” he says.

Use a medium coverage liquid foundation (“something too thick will enhance the appearance of blackheads,” Aponte says). Dispense a pea-sized portion in your hand—a little goes a long way.

Use a fluffy brush (he uses the Real Techniques Setting Brush) to pick up some of the product and move it in circular motions to sheer out the amount of product that goes into the brush. “This way it will be easier to apply thinner layers and create your desired coverage,” Aponte suggests.