Home Remedies to remove Acne Scars by following some rules

You could be a victim of acne due to hormones or stress. I will tell you one truth, pimples and acne are not about your dirty skin BUT is a skin disease that involves the oil glands at the base of hair follicles.

# 1 – Cut Sugar Intake:

Very few know about the fact that lowering sugar intake can significantly makes your skin healthier. Well, it’s never late until you act on it. By cutting out sugar from your diet can eliminate acne permanently. The result is bit slower but permanent.

# 2 – Use Oatmeal Cleanser:

Mix oatmeal powder and rose water to prepare a mixture. After preparing this mixture, apply it on to your skin. Keep this mixture on affected skin area for 10-15 minutes and rinse it with cold water. Now you’re pimple will run away. Do it on daily basis around 15 minutes for best effect.

# 3 – Exfoliate Your Skin:

It is a cosmetic practice that removes dead skin cells from the top layer of the skin. Do you know that your skin can shed up to 30,000 to 40,000 dead cells per minute naturally. You can exfoliate your skin with brush or any other natural product available in market. The best natural tip I can give you is to wet a soft cloth and rub gently on your skin twice a day.

# 4 – Protect Your Skin From Sun And Harsh Weather:

The morning sun rays are no doubt best to get some vitamins but try to avoid unnecessary sun outings. It destroys your skin and make it more dark. Use recommended sunblock cream for daily purpose. Be sure to spend on 15-30 time of a day in sun and not more than that.

# 5 – Drink Water:

It is always recommended to drink 2-3 liters of water daily. This will keep you fit and disease free. Water is the solution to most of the disease, it is the most essential component required for your body after oxygen. If you have acne, drinking sufficient amount of water can help you shed dead skins and prevent acne breakouts. It also speed up the regeneration of of new skin on after scar.

Conclusion:

Remember to drink lots of water! It really does help.

Eat lots of fruit and vegetables as vitamin deficiency is also a main cause of acne esp vitamin A.

It’s good to moisturize at night too, even if you do have oily skin.

Never wash your face more than twice a day.

Carry paper towel or wet tissues while traveling

Everything else fails, see your doctor and dermatologist.