Health Benefits of Green Tea

Tea is the most popular drink all over the world. There are very important and healthy benefits of Green tea.

Green tea is potential to fight cancer and heart disease. It has been more than intriguing, such as lowering cholesterol, burning fat, preventing diabetes and stroke, and staving off dementia.

Green tea has important antioxidants and compounds that help in maintaining good health.

Green tea contains catechins, scavenge for free radicals that can damage DNA and contribute to cancer, blood clots, and atherosclerosis. Grapes and berries, red wine, and dark chocolate also have potent antioxidants.

Because of green tea’s minimal processing, its leaves are withered and steamed, not like other black and Oolong teas, green tea has unique catechins, especially epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG), are more concentrated.

Green tea’s EGCG suppress cancer growth and kills cells that are growing inappropriately. If drink enough green tea, Its can stop cancer cells begin to develop. You should drink at least two cups of green tea daily inhibits cancer growth.

Green tea also less the risk of developing stomach cancer, esophageal cancer, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, and colorectal cancer.

It is proving that tea consumption and reduced risk for lung cancer concluded that by increasing your daily intake of green (not black) tea by two cups may reduce the risk of developing lung cancer by 18%.