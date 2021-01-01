Ginkgo Biloba – Single Tree in The World

Bdreport24.com :

Ginkgo Biloba (ginkgo) is also called “tree of forty shields”, the name to be the price paid by an amateur horticulturist Paris to English for the purchase of five ginkgo at 40 crowns each. Ginkgo also has several other names, among others, mistakes in your writing complicated (“Gingko”, “ginkgo”, “ginko”). The ginkgo biloba is a tree that gives its name to its own division of species “Ginkgophyta” gender “Ginkgo”. Contains a single species “Ginkgo biloba”. Ginkgo we know, can be said to be a living fossil. There are clearly related to him fossils dating back hundreds of millions of years. It has been maintained because it has been well cared for its enormous strengths in medicine, had it not been for that, would possibly already extinct .

Ginkgo – Etymology

Its name means “silver apricot” (yín xìng in Chinese) and in some areas, also known by the name of bái guǒ, meaning “white fruit”.

The name by which we know in the West to ginkgo biloba was apparently an error of transcription of the German botanist Engelbert Kaempfer (1651-1716), the first Westerner to pay attention to this species and carry seeds to Europe. He planted a tree in the Netherlands (in the Botanical Garden of Utrecht) and still remains allí.Según some Japanese writings, ginkgo biloba be known more precisely as “Ginkio” or “Ginkjo” and “Biloba” is an extension that refers to the morphology of its leaves (“bi” = two “wolf” = lips) as they are clearly split into two or lipped.

Ginkgo – Description

Ginkgo is a deciduous tree from China and can live a thousand years (maybe more). It can reach 35 m in height. Your valued leaves are light green and are between 5-15 cm, are flat and fan-shaped with dichotomous venation; those born in the long shoots usually have notches or lobes.

Ginkgo – Pharmacological Properties

For millennia, ginkgo biloba has been used for its therapeutic actions (especially in traditional Chinese medicine). In modern herbalism, tree leaves are highly valued in the production of supplements and nutritional supplements for prevention or treatment of cardiovascular diseases.

THE ginkgo biloba has ginkgoloides and glycosides (flavonoids), potent natural antioxidants that when ingested, increases central and peripheral blood circulation. As a result, the internal organs are favored since they are more efficient irrigation tissue.

The therapeutic properties of ginkgo biloba benefit mainly middle-aged people as prevention and senile elderly helps improve or further deteriorate their tissues. At certain ages, tissues (especially the brain) receives less blood flow and lack of oxygen appears to provide red blood cells and is necessary for the proper functioning of cells. The lack of blood in the brain, causes forgetfulness (even a total loss of memory), fatigue, confusion, depression, anxiety, fears, etc..). The supplement with ginkgo biloba, reduces these symptoms while better irrigation occurs to the heart and limbs.

The ginkgoloides and glycosides (flavonoids of ginkgo biloba), have a ‘antiplatelet’, ie preventing the occurrence of blood clots in veins and arteries, reducing the risk of thrombosis. This feature is helpful antiplatelet in stroke recovery (stroke) and heart attacks.

The type of ginkgo biloba flavonoids are extremely effective at neutralizing free radicals in the cellular aging process and are also effective in providing oxygen to the brain, as they increase glucose utilization and production of adenosine triphosphate. Adenosine triphosphate or adenosine triphosphate (English adenosine triphosphate) is a key molecule in cellular energy production and is produced during cell respiration.

In more recent studies also attempt to demonstrate the efficacy of ginkgo in the treatment of pulmonary fibrosis. Further studies on the beneficial effects of adjuvant ginkgo biloba in Alzheimer’s, dementia and Parkinson, conclude that the results are not conclusive, although other groups say yes. As with all products of natural therapies do not agree and argue that according to the results of groups undergoing treatment with ginkgo biloba and placebo, with those who have taken the product does not perform better than the group that have been subject to placebo.