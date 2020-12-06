Can You Avoid Aesthetic Face Surgery With Proper Skin Care?

Bdreport24.com :

Taking adequate care of your skin can greatly contribute to keeping it smooth and youthful. Regular and proper skin care can surely alleviate the wrinkles, pores and other irregularities on the face. Hydration of the skin is one of the key elements in keeping it healthy. Even though all of the proper care can help with many skin issues and signs of aging, there is no possibility of escaping the fact that we are all growing older. This is why many people decide on undergoing certain skin treatments. These are some of the most usual procedures that people choose.

Botox and Fillers

Botulinum toxin or most commonly referred to as just Botox is one of the most u3020361085_f37fb25e92_zsed cosmetic treatments. Other than the fact that it is used in medical causes for migraines, neuron syndrome and similar conditions, it is highly spread among cosmetic surgeons for alleviating the skin aging process. This is done by injecting the Botox in your facial muscles, leaving them paralyzed. This results in eliminating wrinkles and preventing them from further appearing. It takes a few days up to 2 weeks for the results to be fully visible. Another similar procedure are fillers or injectable implants that can also contribute in eliminating the clear signs of aging. It can be used to reduce wrinkles, acne and dark circles around the eye area. The main difference between Botox and fillers is that Botox relaxes muscle movement and fillers replace volume loss.

Microdermabrasion

Microdermabrasion represents a procedure that is quite non-invasive and uses no chemicals whatsoever. It uses small particles of microcrystal’s in order to remove the surface layer of dry and dead skin cells from the face, so it would reveal the healthy and more youth-looking skin layers beneath. It can be used to eliminate all kinds of different skin conditions such as wrinkles, age and sun spots, texture of the skin and even some minor facial scars. It can also be used for eliminating acne and skin inflammations like rosacea.

Face Lift

This procedure that is medially known as rhytidectomy, is a cosmetic procedure used for reducing the presence of wrinkles and similar skin irregularities that represent clear signs of aging. It is performed by lifting and tightening the underlying muscles of the face so it would look more aesthetically pleasing. It makes the skin looks more elastic, tight and youthful. Another option is choosing a mini face lift which gives the same results and is much less invasive, but it demands repeating the treatment in about 5-10 years again.

Chemical Peel

Mild chemical peels can also be quite effective in the anti-aging battle. It is done by applying a chemical solution to the skin which makes it blister and then peel off. This helps with improving the overall appearance and feeling of the skin, with reducing freckles, age spots and dark patches. Also it is used to treat wrinkles that were a consequence of aging or sun damage.

Anti-aging treatments and facial rejuvenation procedures are quite effective when it comes to restoring the youthful look and elasticity of the skin. In order to choose the right procedure for yourself it is wise to consult with a doctor beforehand. It is important to choose the appropriate treatment according to your skin type and skin condition.