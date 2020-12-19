Caffeine and its impact on human body

Bdreport24.com :

many plants. It’s specially produced artificially and added to certain foods. Caffeine is stimulates the central nervous system, causing increased alertness. It gives most people a temporary energy boost and elevates mood.

Caffeine is in tea, coffee, chocolate, many soft drinks, and pain relievers and other over-the-counter medications. It tastes very bitter. But most caffeinated drinks have gone through enough processing to camouflage the bitter taste.

Caffeine may also cause the body to lose calcium, and that can lead to bone loss over time. Drinking caffeine-containing soft drinks and coffee instead of milk can have an even greater impact on bone density and the risk of developing osteoporosis.

Teens usually get most of their caffeine from soft drinks and energy drinks. Caffeine is not stored in the body, but its full effect for up to 6 hours.

Caffeine increases peoples mental alertness. Higher doses of caffeine can cause anxiety, dizziness, headaches, and the jitters. Caffeine can also interfere with normal sleep.

caffeienCaffeine can aggravate certain heart problems. It may also interact with some medications or supplements. If you are stressed or anxious, caffeine can make these feelings worse. Although caffeine is sometimes used to treat migraine headaches, it can make headaches worse for some people.

Caffeine sensitivity is most affected by the amount of caffeine a person has daily. People who’s take regularly in a lot of caffeine it soon develop less sensitive. This means they may need more caffeine to achieve the same effects.