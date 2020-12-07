Breast cancer increasing among the young women

Bdreport24.com :

breast cancerOver the past 30 years, the number of cases of metastatic breast cancer in women under the age of 40 has tripled, said Dr. Rebecca Johnson, medical director of the adolescent and young adult oncology program at Seattle Children’s Hospital.

The number of younger women who have been diagnosed with advanced breast cancer has increased slowly, but steadily, since the 1970s, a new study indicates.

However, she stressed, the absolute increase was smaller. In 1976, the rate of advanced breast cancer in this age group (25 to 39 years) was 1.5 for every 100,000 women; in 2009, it was just under 3 per 100,000 women.

“The increase translates to about 250 cases per year in 1976, and 850 in 2009,” said Johnson, who is also an assistant professor of pediatrics at the University of Washington, in Seattle.

