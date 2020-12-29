Bdreport24.com :

Nutritional benefits of Peas: Peas are highly nutritious foods. They provide about 80 calories per 100 grams of consumption. The peas are a source of carbohydrates and dietary fiber, and are rich in Vitamin A, Vitamin B, Vitamin C, Vitamin E and Vitamin K. The peas are also good sources of minerals such as zinc, calcium, magnesium, potassium and Ferro.

Benefits For Heart Peas: Peas are rich in phytonutrients including saponins, phenolic acids, flavonoids that are beneficial to the heart. Flavanols are anti-inflammatory substance to help prevent blood clots. Blood clots are the main reason for heart attacks and strokes. They also help in preventing the formation of plaque on artérias.A homocysteine is also reduced by consumption due to the presence of folate, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B3 and Vitamin B6. Niacin is also present in other vitamin peas helps in reducing the level of LDL cholesterol and triglycerides. It also contains omega-3 in the form of alpha-linolenic acid, which further helps the heart.

Benefits For Diabetics Peas: Peas are low glycemic index, so it can be consumed by diabetics. Peas are rich in antioxidants such as Vitamin E and contains pisumsaponins 1 and 2 and pisomosides A, which have anti-inflammatory properties. Therefore, the peas are beneficial against oxidative stress and helps reduce the onset of diabetes type 2. Moreover, the peas also contains minerals such as zinc and magnesium, which help to reduce the risk of diabetics.

Benefits of peas in Cancer Prevention: The Peas are rich in antioxidants that inhibit the onset of cancer and restrict cancer cells. They contain polyphenol coumestrol which are known to reduce the chances of cancer estômago.Além addition, the peas are rich in various antioxidants such as carotenoids, lutein and zeaxanthin and compounds such as lectin, beta-sitosterol, benzoic acid, cinnamic acid glycosides and flavonoids that are effective in preventing breast cancer and prostate.

Benefits For Skin Peas: Peas are a good source of Vitamin C, It is a natural antioxidant that help prevent microbial infections and aid in the removal of harmful free radicals from the body. The peas are also rich in other antioxidant such as flavonoids, carotenoids, phenolic acids and polyphenols that are very beneficial for skin health. For they are capable of delayed wrinkles and aging process.