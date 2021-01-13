Benefits of Cabbage

Bdreport24.com :

Cabbage is a cruciferous vegetable that is popular in many cultures because it is cheap, big and healthy. Here are the seven benefits of health cabbage that can make you want to include it in your diet on a regular basis.

Cancer Prevention: Cabbage contains sinigrin a glucosinate which was found in studies to aid in the prevention of prostate cancer, colon cancer and cancer bexiga.O Savoy cabbage is particularly high in sinigrin. For the preventive benefits of cancer, eat it raw or cook it only slightly.

Cabbage is also rich in antioxidants that help the body fight against all forms of cancer.

Benefits of cholesterol repolhoNíveis: Cabbage is a good source of fiber, which has been associated with cholesterol levels. When it is eaten, it operates with bile acids in the digestive process for removing cholesterol from the blood.

Reduction of free radicals: The antioxidants in cabbage help to get rid of free radicals in the body. Free radicals can cause serious health problems like cancer and heart disease, eating cabbage will reduce the risk of these conditions as they are rich in antioxidant.

Anti-inflammatory: The cabbage contains anthocyanins which have anti-inflammatory properties. Eating cabbage on a regular basis may reduce inflammation in the body, which helps reduce chronic inflammatory conditions such as arthritis and heart disease.

Digestive Health: Fiber cabbage is great for digestion and there are also many other nutrients available that support the health of the stomach and intestinal lining. Cabbage also assists in maintaining healthy levels of bacteria in the gut, reducing the bad bacteria and promote good bacteria.

Immune support: Many people are surprised to learn that, in fact, cabbage has more vitamin C than many citrus fruits. When you get enough vitamin C in your diet, the immune system is strengthened and the body can effectively fight disease and infection. and also accelerates the healing of wounds and damaged tissue.

Health Nervous System: Cabbage contains iodine and sufficient iodine intake has been linked to healthy nervous system and brain function. One study found that red cabbage reduces the buildup of plaque in the brain that leads to Alzheimer’s disease.