Benefits of Artichoke For Health

There are many ways to reap the amazing benefits of artichokes. While the favorite part of many people is the heart of artichokes, it is the leaves that contain many of the powerful benefits of the artichoke to health.

There are several ways to cook an artichoke, such as steam or bake, so that’s all, stem and everything in it can be consumed. Here are 8 reasons to add more artichokes to your diet.

Artichoke is Rich in Antioxidants: A study by the USDA found that artichokes have more antioxidants than any other vegetable and seventh in a study on the antioxidant levels than 1000 different foods. Some of the powerful antioxidants present in artichokes are quercertina, rutin, anthocyanins, cynarin, luteolin and silymarin.

Benefits of Artichoke On Prevention and Treatment of Cancer: Studies with Artichoke leaf extract found that induces apoptosis (cell death) and reduce cell proliferation in many different forms of cancer, including prostate cancer, leukemia and breast cancer . An Italian study found that a diet rich in flavonoids, a gift compound in artichoke reduces the risk of breast cancer.

Artichoke Increase Bile Flow: The pulp of the leaves of artichokes contains an antioxidant called cynarin increases bile flow.

Artichoke is beneficial for liver: Thanks to cynarin and another antioxidant silymarin, artichokes are beneficial to the liver. Studies have found that they may even regenerating liver tissue. Furthermore, artichokes have long been used by people and in alternative medicine for the treatment of liver diseases.

Artichoke Improves Digestion: The Artichokes helps the digestive system. They are a natural diuretic, so help digestion, improves the function of the gallbladder and as mentioned above are of great benefit to the liver. Artichoke is Beneficial in Treatment of Hangover: Thanks to its positive effects on the liver, many people swear that the artichokes is an excellent remedy for treating hangover. try the leaves of an artichoke

Artichoke Help Cholesterol Lowering : Ingredients in artichoke leaves lowers cholesterol by inhibiting the HMG-CoA reductase. They increase the good cholesterol (HDL) and lowers bad cholesterol (LDL)

Artichoke is rich in fibers: A large artichoke contains a quarter of the recommended daily fiber intake. The small artichoke has more fiber than a cup of prunes.