Young YouTuber Amran Hossain Sobuj is now at the top of popularity

Amran Hossain Sobuj is at the top of gaining a lot of popularity in a very short time. He is an actor who has taken place in people’s minds in a short time. Name: Amran Hossain Sobuj. Nickname (Sobuj) He was born in Ramganj police station of Laxmipur district. He was born on January 22, 1997. He is currently studying in .S. B.Sc semester. He came to Dhaka in 2016.

He then engages himself with acting over time. Now with his acting, he has easily taken place in people’s minds. So far, he has acted in more than 30 TV drama music video short films. In the meanwhile, the work that has won the hearts of the people is Noakhali Division, Traveling to home. Wanting to go abroad, DNA, DNA2, True Love, my name is Shariful etc. The work views have crossed millions of views.

Amran Hossain Sobuj has responded with the drama Traveling to home. The play Traveling to Home directed by Smak Azad was released on 20-20-2020. In this play, he has taken place in the minds of the people by acting brilliantly. Currently, the drama Traveling to Home has more than 1 million views on YouTube. Popular actors Salman Muktadir, Touhid Afridi and many others have acted with him in this play. No one could have imagined that a boy from the village would come to Dhaka in such a short time. But he has proved himself. After doing the drama Traveling to home, he did not have to look back. He is currently very busy with TV dramas. There is nothing that people cannot do. Amran Hossain Sobuj is a comedian actor. People are very happy to see his performance.

Originally he made videos in his regional language. Which forces people to fall in love with him. It was learned that three of his TV dramas are coming this Eid. He currently has more than 1 lakh 25 thousand followers on Facebook. His personal YouTube Channel has more than 1 lakh 90 thousand subscribers.