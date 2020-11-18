5 summer skin care tips

Bdreport24.com :



Summer is one of the most exciting seasons during the year. It allows you to enjoy at the beach, enjoy swimming and basically relax in the sun. However, like the winter, summer has its downsides as far as skin is concerned. If you are not taking good care of your skin there could be some serious damages. Here are some tips for keeping your skin healthy during the summer.

Sun protection

In order to efficiently protect your skin from sun damage you should use plenty of sunscreen with high SPF. However, the best protection is being cautious when exiting house and you should stay indoors between 11 am and 3 pm every day when the sun rays are the strongest. Also, when going out, you should dress properly and cover as much skin as possible with light fabrics. Additionally, apply sunscreen on every exposed part of your body at least half an hour before going out.

Hydration, hydration, hydration

Since summers are hot, your skin loses its moisture fast. It is important to drink plenty of water to stay well hydrated. Also, for additional hydration you can use ointments, but they have to be water-based in order to provide enough moisture. The products that could help you the most to stay hydrated are intensive masques and toner which you can use on a daily basis. You should definitely try Ultraceuticals complex that provides you with both sun protection and environmental aggressors protection.

Cleanse more

You should clean your face at least twice a day. Even if you are not going out all day you should cleanse regularly. There are many ways and products for cleansing the skin, so find the product that suits you and take action. During the summer, this will help your skin stay hydrated and protect it from the sun. If you have a dry skin type you can use cleansing milk or balms that provide deep cleansing, and if your skin is naturally oily, gently apply some cleansing gel.

Exfoliate

Exfoliating can contribute to skin protection during the summer because it prevents the skin from baking in the sun. By exfoliating you are removing dead skin cells and the blood circulation in your face improves. There are numerous cosmetic scrubs available on the market or you can make homemade ones. You should try this every morning before applying moisturizers, toners and makeup.

Protect your lips

Lip cancer is most commonly caused by exposure to sun. Besides that, during the summer your lips can dry out, start peeling and cracking which can lead to infections, too. In order to prevent all this, you need to frequently apply lip balm. Lip balms for the summer should have SPF 15 or higher to provide enough sun protection. Apply it every two hours and stay hydrated. If you prefer lipsticks you should wear darker shades for better UV protection.

Even though summer is filled with joy and pleasures, you need to stay protected. Follow these tips and your skin will stay healthy and damage-free.