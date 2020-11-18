3 things to consider when choosing makeup

bdreport24.com :

Choosing the right makeup can be tricky, especially since there are so many options out there. It’s easy to get lost among all those commercials, ingredients and price ranges. However, there are a few key things to consider that can make this decision at least slightly easier for you when choosing the right products for your face.

Skin tone/undertone

Knowing your skin tone is helpful when choosing many things – from makeup, like foundation and lipstick colour, to hair and clothing colour. Your skin tone is determined by the amount of pigment in the skin and it’s something that can’t be changed. Yes, the colour of your face may change depending on the season and tanning, but that’s not your skin tone – that’s your complexion. Skin tone can be warm, cool, or neutral. Cosmetic experts suggest looking at veins on the inside of your wrist – if they’re blue, your skin tone is cool. If they appear green (they’re not really green) – your skin has a warm undertone. Your skin tone is neutral if you can’t really tell the colour of your veins. Make sure your foundation and lipsticks match your undertone. You can always venture a bit outside of your colour family, just choose complementary colours that will look natural.

Skin type/sensitivity

Another thing to determine before choosing the makeup is your skin type. There are four main categories – normal, dry, oily, and combination skin type. Your type depends on how much water is in your skin, how oily or how sensitive it is, etc. Obviously, makeup should match the skin type. Let’s take foundation as an example. They come in various formulas. Liquid formula works for most skin types, but dry skin needs a moisturising one, and oily skin needs a foundation that’s oil-free. Pressed powder is great for oily skin because it has a mattifying effect. Sensitive skin is another concern. Standard makeup can cause blushing and skin flushing, not to mention pustules or skin bumps. That’s why it’s important to choose high-quality makeup consisting of nourishing ingredients, such as Jane Iredale cosmetics. Natural ingredients ensure minimal irritation, so you can be sure your sensitive skin will be healthy and protected.

Budget

As a general rule, bigger price doesn’t necessarily have to mean the best quality. So, even when you can afford prestigious brands, purchasing makeup is not simple; not to mention shopping on a budget. All cosmetics on the market can be separated into three categories: department store cosmetics, mid-priced products and drugstore products. The trick is in knowing where you can save up money. Disposable makeup products like mascara, lip gloss, or nail polish are things where the price doesn’t make a significant difference, so there’s no need to shell out. On the other hand, luxury brands usually offer a wider range of foundation shades so you shouldn’t worry about the money if you have trouble finding the perfect colour. Cheap eye shadows, blushes, and bronzers tend to crumble, so pony up on those as well. And, of course, high-quality brushes, because they make application easier and can be long-lasting.

Determining your skin tone and type is a great start. Once that’s clear to you, shopping for makeup will be a lot easier because you’ll know what you are looking for. Know your skin and carefully read the labels on the cosmetic products and you’ll be able to choose the perfect makeup anytime.